SAU Launches Independence Week With Tree Plantation Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam formally inaugurated Independence Week Celebrations with a tree-planting ceremony, led by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, who planted a sapling in front of the Faculty of Information Technology to launch the plantation campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that educational and research institutions play a pivotal role in national development. He said that the young generation must acquire modern skills to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world and use their knowledge and potential to place Pakistan among the ranks of developed nations.

He further noted that independence is a divine blessing, and safeguarding it while contributing to the nation’s progress is the shared responsibility of the youth.

He added that celebrating national days at universities each year instills patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among students.

Director of the Information Technology Center Mir Sajjad Talpur highlighted that a series of activities will be organized during independence week including a plantation drive, sports day, a freedom walk and the main independence day ceremony, offering students and faculty meaningful opportunities to participate.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of faculty members and students, who actively engaged in the plantation activity.

