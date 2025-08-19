SAU Launches Independence Week With Tree Plantation Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam formally inaugurated Independence Week Celebrations with a tree-planting ceremony, led by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, who planted a sapling in front of the Faculty of Information Technology to launch the plantation campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that educational and research institutions play a pivotal role in national development. He said that the young generation must acquire modern skills to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world and use their knowledge and potential to place Pakistan among the ranks of developed nations.
He further noted that independence is a divine blessing, and safeguarding it while contributing to the nation’s progress is the shared responsibility of the youth.
He added that celebrating national days at universities each year instills patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among students.
Director of the Information Technology Center Mir Sajjad Talpur highlighted that a series of activities will be organized during independence week including a plantation drive, sports day, a freedom walk and the main independence day ceremony, offering students and faculty meaningful opportunities to participate.
The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of faculty members and students, who actively engaged in the plantation activity.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, 25 injured in bus crash2 minutes ago
-
SAU launches independence week with tree plantation ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Communications Minister visits flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan2 minutes ago
-
IHC grants post-arrest bail to accused in blasphemy case2 minutes ago
-
25,000 evacuated, 670 dead, infrastructure repairs underway: NDMA Chief2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Sargodha division12 minutes ago
-
Olive grafting project launched in Tehsil Karak12 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to collected funds for affected people of KP12 minutes ago
-
Govt to end old caravan system for Iran-Iraq pilgrimages, introduces licensed organizers12 minutes ago
-
Annual Naat competition from 21st12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Khanki Barrage to review flood situation12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi steps up anti-dengue efforts along with public reps22 minutes ago