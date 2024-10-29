SAU launches innovative food solutions to combat malnutrition, food insecurity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, held a seminar and product launch event, titled "Banana Recipe Book Launch & Moringa Product," organized under its Student Teacher Engagement Program (STEP).

The event served as a collaborative platform, bringing together academia, students, and representatives from different organizations to address critical issues of food security and malnutrition, with a specific focus on banana and moringa-based products.

SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Marri, inaugurated the event, affirming the university’s commitment to advancing food security and developing innovative agricultural practices. He highlighted the importance of sustainable food systems, noting that this new recipe book would benefit food technology students, experts, and local communities alike.

James Robert Okoth, Head of the FAO Sindh Office, reinforced the importance of educational partnerships in fostering resilient agrifood systems, underscoring FAO's commitment to supporting projects that address food insecurity.

He praised the recipe book for its focus on nutrition and sustainability, describing it as a meaningful step towards tackling malnutrition.

Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, emphasized the need for expanded agricultural research and commercialization, especially through practices that promote food security and resilience at the community level. He encouraged students and women to explore food processing as a sustainable livelihood.

The author of the Banana Recipe Book, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, Associate Professor at the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, discussed the practical applications of banana and moringa products, such as banana chips and moringa powder. She emphasized the potential for these products to generate small business opportunities, particularly for women, and to reduce post-harvest losses.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, and ORIC Director Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano praised the event as an inspiring contribution to sustainable food systems and agrifood innovation.

APP/nsm