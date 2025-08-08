SAU Launches “Marka-e-Haq” Tree Plantation, Awareness Rally
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam organized a tree plantation campaign and awareness rally under the theme "Ma’raka-e-Haq" aimed at promoting environmental conservation and national responsibility. The event saw the active participation of deans from various faculties, heads of teaching and administrative departments, faculty members and a large number of students.
The awareness rally was taken out on the campus led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, who later inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in front of the Information Technology Centre. On the occasion, he also presented saplings as gifts to faculty members.
Addressing the participants, Dr Siyal said that safeguarding the country was not limited to defending its borders but also required the protection of the environment and natural resources. “A healthy environment is the foundation of a secure and prosperous nation,” he noted.
He urged the younger generation, particularly students, to play an active role in addressing environmental challenges, emphasizing that educated and aware youth were the true guarantors of sustainable development and national security.
Dr Siyal called upon students to consider tree plantation a national duty and to contribute actively so that future generations may inherit a greener, safer and more prosperous Pakistan.
The event was attended by Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Faculty of Crop Production; Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, Dr Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection, Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr A.W. Gandahi, Dr Muharram Qambrani, Dr Muhammad Mithal Lund, Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, Dr Qamaruddin Jogi, Dr Riaz Buriro, Anwar Hussain Khanzada as well as a large number of faculty members and students.
