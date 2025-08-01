Open Menu

SAU Launches “Marqa-e-Haq” Celebrations With Patriotic Zeal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM

SAU launches “Marqa-e-Haq” celebrations with patriotic zeal

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has commenced a two-week series of celebrations under the theme “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Marqa-e-Haq” to commemorate Pakistan’s independence with a renewed sense of patriotism and national pride

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has commenced a two-week series of celebrations under the theme “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Marqa-e-Haq” to commemorate Pakistan’s independence with a renewed sense of patriotism and national pride. The celebrations began with an inaugural ceremony held at the University’s Senate Hall, which was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and administrative officials.

The event officially started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, who was joined by university officials and students. National songs echoed through the venue, creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.

In his keynote address, Dr Siyal paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, praising their commitment, professionalism and sacrifices in defending the nation. “The defense of our homeland rests in capable and courageous hands,” he remarked.

“Our brave soldiers have consistently thwarted hostile designs and achieved decisive victories. The downing of India’s Rafale jets stands as a proud testament to their exceptional skills and resilience.”

Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance and also the event’s programme coordinator, highlighted the importance of the themes “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos” and “Marqa-e-Haq”, linking them to the values of unity, resilience and youth mobilisation. He said the ongoing celebrations aimed to instil a deeper sense of patriotism and national identity among students.

Engineer Dr Zaheer Ahmed Khan provided an overview of the two-week celebration schedule, which includes cultural exhibitions, awareness seminars, student rallies, quizzes, musical performances and tableaus to be presented by schoolchildren. In addition, a range of sports competitions will be held under the supervision of the Directorate of Sports.

