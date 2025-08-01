SAU Launches “Marqa-e-Haq” Celebrations With Patriotic Zeal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM
Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has commenced a two-week series of celebrations under the theme “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Marqa-e-Haq” to commemorate Pakistan’s independence with a renewed sense of patriotism and national pride
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam has commenced a two-week series of celebrations under the theme “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Marqa-e-Haq” to commemorate Pakistan’s independence with a renewed sense of patriotism and national pride. The celebrations began with an inaugural ceremony held at the University’s Senate Hall, which was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and administrative officials.
The event officially started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, who was joined by university officials and students. National songs echoed through the venue, creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.
In his keynote address, Dr Siyal paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, praising their commitment, professionalism and sacrifices in defending the nation. “The defense of our homeland rests in capable and courageous hands,” he remarked.
“Our brave soldiers have consistently thwarted hostile designs and achieved decisive victories. The downing of India’s Rafale jets stands as a proud testament to their exceptional skills and resilience.”
Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance and also the event’s programme coordinator, highlighted the importance of the themes “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos” and “Marqa-e-Haq”, linking them to the values of unity, resilience and youth mobilisation. He said the ongoing celebrations aimed to instil a deeper sense of patriotism and national identity among students.
Engineer Dr Zaheer Ahmed Khan provided an overview of the two-week celebration schedule, which includes cultural exhibitions, awareness seminars, student rallies, quizzes, musical performances and tableaus to be presented by schoolchildren. In addition, a range of sports competitions will be held under the supervision of the Directorate of Sports.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM warmly receives Iranian President; given a guard of honour7 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM calls on Iranian President; reaffirms deep commitment to brotherly ties7 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls international community, human rights organizations to show solidarity with Kashmiris ..7 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles2 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace13 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal13 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..13 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties13 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away13 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan14 hours ago