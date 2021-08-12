SAU launches mega tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has launched a mega tree plantation drive in an impressive ceremony held at main campus of the Varsity on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri along with Country Head United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) Rebeka and Sindh Secretary Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro inaugurated the plantation campaign.

The campaign is the part of Independence Day and will continue till August 21 at the main campus and other constitute colleges and campuses at Umerkot, Dokri and Khairpur Mirs, the University's spokesman informed.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri highlighted the objectives of tree plantation drive and said that tree plantation was essential to combat drought challenges, cover the degraded lands and control environment and climate change of the country.

Such mobilization for tree plantation will be helpful for community to adopt planting of trees at their household level, he said and added that the University management would plant 30,000 trees of different varieties which could be suitable for the climate of the province.

He said, trees are producing energy and providing better environment at the earth adding that trees are becoming increasingly available around the world as people discover its numerous health benefits.

He called upon the agriculturists, scientists and experts to explore various benefits of these trees which could be helpful for sustainable livelihood for small-scale producers and promote better environment through tree plantation.

On this occasion, the Country Head UNFAO highlighted the role of tree plantation and added that there was the need to plant trees at community level to meet the challenges of climate change and food security. The students should be engaged in the mega tree plantation drive, she said and appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor for initiating tree plantation drive and providing opportunities to all the stakeholders for plantation of trees.

Sindh Secretary for Agriculture Abdul Raheem Soomro said trees are the vital organs of the earth and trees restore and protect the environment. The forest are precious natural resources and are destroyed due to weak planning he said and added that water scarcity, land degradation, climate change and drought were the main issues which could be restored and recovered through tree plantation.

He said only trees can boost the better environment for better livelihood and added that the students of the University should be given task to plant trees at the campus.

The Director UA&FA, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said the forest are the precious natural resources and integral part for livelihoods as 1.6 billion people of world depend on forests as it also plays pivotal role in regulating the climate and sustaining communities through supporting biodiversity globally as well as locally.

He appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor for organizing this mega campaign at Sindh Agriculture University.

Later, the participants of the ceremony planted 500 samplings of trees.