SAU Launches Monthly Online Agriculture Journal

Sat 01st May 2021

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam has launched a monthly online agricultural journal "Monthly Agriculture Science " and the first issue was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri on Saturday

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Fateh Marri said there was an urgent need of scientific magazine like "Monthly Agricultural Science" based on modern agricultural subjects like agricultural research, information technology, livestock, social sciences, crop science and other agriculture related subjects, for technology transfer and awareness of new information to the farmers, scholars and students of the university.

Dr Marri said the magazine would provide guidance to farmers, students, teachers, researchers and agricultural extension workers in the province and the country on new development in agriculture sector.

The magazine would play an important role in imparting knowledge of modern agricultural science to the concerned stakeholders, he hoped and added, although the magazine would cater needs of modern agricultural scientific journals, it would also provide the latest and future needs as standard of readers.

He urged that the magazine should include research articles by teachers and experts and research articles by students of the university, as well as experts who have rendered distinguished services.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean Faculty of Crop Protection as Magazine Patron and Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Editor-in- Chief and Prof. Mohammad Mithal Jiskani, Managing Editor of the Magazine and commended them for continuing such services.

On this occasion, Prof. Jan Muhammad Marri and Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi briefed the Vice Chancellor about the magazine.

