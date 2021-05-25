SAU launches reducing stray dogs reproductive capacity project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has formally launched the project of reducing reproductive capacity of stray dogs aimed to save the people from dog biting incidents.

According to university spokesman, the the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri Tuesday reviewed the ongoing operation and expressed satisfaction regarding to reduce scourge of stray dogs in Tando Jam city and adjoining areas.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that the Department of Surgery of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences has started operations of stray dogs under supervision of Dr.

Ahmad Nawaz Tunio, a veterinary expert.

Addressing the experts and students, the Vice Chancellor said that the project would not only reduce the rapidly growing breeds of dogs but also the incidence of dog bites.

After the success of the project, he said that project could be extended to other areas at large scale by signing MoUs with the concerned departments and agencies.