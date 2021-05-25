UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Launches Reducing Stray Dogs Reproductive Capacity Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

SAU launches reducing stray dogs reproductive capacity project

The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has formally launched the project of reducing reproductive capacity of stray dogs aimed to save the people from dog biting incidents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has formally launched the project of reducing reproductive capacity of stray dogs aimed to save the people from dog biting incidents.

According to university spokesman, the the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri Tuesday reviewed the ongoing operation and expressed satisfaction regarding to reduce scourge of stray dogs in Tando Jam city and adjoining areas.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that the Department of Surgery of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences has started operations of stray dogs under supervision of Dr.

Ahmad Nawaz Tunio, a veterinary expert.

Addressing the experts and students, the Vice Chancellor said that the project would not only reduce the rapidly growing breeds of dogs but also the incidence of dog bites.

After the success of the project, he said that project could be extended to other areas at large scale by signing MoUs with the concerned departments and agencies.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Tando Jam From

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

42 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Se ..

11 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister, Blinken Discuss Long-Ter ..

11 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.