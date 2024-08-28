SAU Launches Training Program To Equip Youth For Future Leadership
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari, emphasized the importance of keeping youth informed about global changes, advancements, and issues. He stressed the need to develop leadership qualities among the youth.
He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of a three-day training program titled "Developing Skills for Future Leadership" at the university’s A.M. Sheikh Auditorium. Dr. Mari highlighted that youth need to prepare themselves as future leaders and address economic, developmental, research and geographical challenges.
Renowned social reformer and motivational speaker Atiq Raja stated that young people need to reconstruct their thinking to gain comprehensive experience in leadership in a rapidly changing world.
He stressed that a thorough rethinking process was vital for equipping the next generation to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving environment. He encouraged self-assessment to stay aligned with technological advancements and innovative thinking.
Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar described that the workshop was designed to empower youth for success in both their communities and professional spheres. The comprehensive training will cover leadership skill development, enhanced communication, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, critical thinking and organizational behaviour, setting the stage for future leaders to excel in a competitive world.
