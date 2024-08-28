Open Menu

SAU Launches Training Program To Equip Youth For Future Leadership

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SAU launches training program to equip youth for future leadership

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari, emphasized the importance of keeping youth informed about global changes, advancements, and issues. He stressed the need to develop leadership qualities among the youth.

He made these remarks during the opening ceremony of a three-day training program titled "Developing Skills for Future Leadership" at the university’s A.M. Sheikh Auditorium. Dr. Mari highlighted that youth need to prepare themselves as future leaders and address economic, developmental, research and geographical challenges.

Renowned social reformer and motivational speaker Atiq Raja stated that young people need to reconstruct their thinking to gain comprehensive experience in leadership in a rapidly changing world.

He stressed that a thorough rethinking process was vital for equipping the next generation to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving environment. He encouraged self-assessment to stay aligned with technological advancements and innovative thinking.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar described that the workshop was designed to empower youth for success in both their communities and professional spheres. The comprehensive training will cover leadership skill development, enhanced communication, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, critical thinking and organizational behaviour, setting the stage for future leaders to excel in a competitive world.

Related Topics

Sindh World Agriculture Young Lead

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

2 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

2 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

2 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

2 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

2 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

2 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

2 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

2 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

2 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan