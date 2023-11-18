Open Menu

SAU, Livestock Deptt Agree To Enhance Kundhi, Red Sindhi Cow Breeds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 07:50 PM

SAU, Livestock Deptt agree to enhance Kundhi, Red Sindhi Cow breeds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Sindh Livestock Department have reached an agreement for the improvement of superior cattle breeds like Kundhi, Red Sindhi cow and other livestock breeds, focusing on expanding the technology of artificial insemination for Kundhi cattle.

According to the university’s spokesperson, a mutual understanding has been established between the Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, the Directorate of Animal Breeding of Sindh Livestock Department and the Department of Animal Reproduction of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. In which joint research on the extension of artificial insemination technology for breeding of high breed cattle has been agreed and to facilitate this, SAU experts have assisted in obtaining 20 superior bulls of Kundhi breed.

The signing ceremony, held at the senate hall of the University, was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Marri from Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Director-General of the Livestock Department Dr. Toqeer-ul-Rehman Shaikh. While Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Professor Dr. Ghayas-ud-Din Shah Rashidi, Chairman of t he Animal Reproduction Department Professor Dr. Parshotam Khatri, Director livestock Dr. Ehtasham-ul Haq Rana and Dr. Abdullah Sethar were among signatories.

These bulls will be made available under the management of the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department's Semen Production Units across the province. The signing ceremony was attended by Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Marri, Dr. Suresh Dharani, Dr. Mukesh Khatri, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Dahri, Dr. Rajesh Oad, Dr. Faiza Rubbab and other dignitaries.

