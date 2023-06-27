SAU management claims losses following power disconnection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has claimed that power disconnection from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company at the university campus and the residential colony has caused significant damage to ongoing research experiments and the potential loss of vital DNA and RNA samples.

These DNA and RNA samples represent significant national scientific assets were painstakingly collected and preserved over a period of 10 years, the varsity management said and added that power disconnection from HESCO not only left the academic and administrative departments and hostels and residential colonies of the university in darkness but also caused damage to other ongoing experiments on the campus.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university spokesman said that despite settling objections of excessive and wrong billing over power consumption between residents of the colony, the HESCO staff showed great wisdom and disconnected power connections of scientific and educational institution of the country.

He said that the local staff of HESCO had tried to mislead the HESCO management and the district administrations by giving wrong information.

He informed that current bills to the university have been duly settled with a payment of Rs. 4.8 million and there was a dispute on the bills of the residential colony for which varsity management wanted to settle but HESCO staff disconnected the power connections of the entire campus and the residential colony three days back.

He said that power discontinuation from HESCO staff had resulted in the deterioration and potential loss of experimental samples for PhD and Masters Students in the university laboratories. This loss has a direct impact on the progress of scientific research and represents a setback for the entire nation, he said.

He said that the university has a dedicated and express feeder adding that HESCO management is constructing a grid station on 10 acres of university land in Tando Jam and as per the agreement, the university is exempted from load shedding.

The spokesman appealed to high-ups of HESCO to take immediate notice into the matter and issue directives of the restoration of the power supply at varsity campus and its residential colony.