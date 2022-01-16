SAU management conducts entry test for admissions in academic session 2021-2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 2940 male and female candidates were appeared in the entry test conducted here at Public school, Latifabad on Sunday for admission in different disciplines of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and its affiliated colleges as well as Umer Kot Sub-Campus for academic session 2021-2022.

According to the University's spokesman, the management has made a district wise allocation of a total 1,662 seats offering admission to its five faculties as well as SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology situated at SAU Sub Campus Umer Kot. A total of 2940 candidates including 300 females, of them 901 passed HSC part-II pre-engineering group, 2011 in pre-medical group and 28 in pre-computer groups examination, appeared in the entry test.

The University management in collaboration with the district administration and police, has adopted strict security arrangements at the entry test center with implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marrir who visited the centre said that the test was conducted in peaceful atmosphere with provision of required facilities to the candidates.

Among others, Deans, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Giasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Dr Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio and Registrar Ghulam Mohyaddin Qureshi also accompanied the Vice Chancellor during his visit to the test centre.