SAU Management Decides To Close Varsity Due To COVID-19 Spread

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

SAU management decides to close varsity due to COVID-19 spread

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam has decided to close the varsity from tomorrow April 27, 2021 due to the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that decision to this effect has been made in the meeting of Deans Committee which chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Marri It was decided that the academic process in the university has been suspended till further orders.

All teaching departments will be closed, while the heads of administrative departments will be present, along with the necessary staff.

