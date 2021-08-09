SAU management reschedules examinations

(@FahadShabbir)

The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has announced rescheduling the examinations of remaining two papers of first year class which left over due to lockdown in province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has announced rescheduling the examinations of remaining two papers of first year class which left over due to lockdown in province.

According to university spokesman, the government after lifting of the lockdown, has granted permission to carry out activities under strict SOPs, therefore, the university management has allowed in principle to reschedule the left over papers of first year batches in all the facilities on main campus and also in constituted colleges SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, and SAU sub campus Umerkot in physical mode.

According to decision, the undergraduate batch classes at the varsity and its colleges and sub-campus will continue in online mode till August 20.

The students have been asked to attend university and colleges for regular academic activities to be started after August 20, 2021.