SAU Observes Chehlum Of Former VC Chancellor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) observes chehlum of eminent scholar and former Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajab Ali Memon here on Sunday.

Quran Khuwani and Fateha Khawani were held at his residence at SAU residential colony at Tando Jam.

Speaking on the occasion the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri said Dr.

Rajab Memon was an accomplished, capable and progressive intellectual who played a significant role in the academic and research.

He said, during his academic service, Dr. Rajab had produced many qualified and diligent students, who were serving in many national and international institutions.

He said Dr. Rajab believed that education was necessary to tackle problems like economic, social and unemployment, adding, he wanted modern scientific and research work in education.

