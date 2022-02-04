UrduPoint.com

SAU Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Sindh Agriculture University organized a seminar titled "Kashmir will become Pakistan", here Friday to express unity with the people of Kashmir.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri, Deans, teachers and students participated in the signature campaign in favor of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Later, addressing the participants of the seminar, the Vice Chancellor said that independence was a fundamental right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but the Indian government is violating the rights for 72 years.

He said that India was claiming to be a democratic country but on the contrary but involved in oppressing the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and deviating from the UN resolution and the SAARC countries, which has caused unrest in the region.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences and Chairman of Student Teachers Engagement Programme (STEP) Dr.

Aijaz Ali Khooharo said that Kashmir has its own cultural, historical and geographical status, which India was trying to destroy.

Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said the issue of Kashmir is not only a geographical matter, but India also occupies their resources.

Moaaz Ahmed, Representative of Hyderabad Youth Alliance said, India is also harming Pakistan by constructing dams in Kashmir. Student Ghulam Fatima Nizamani said that India troops were committing atrocities upon children, women and elders of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir however time is not far when Kashmiri brethren would succeed in their struggle.

The seminar was attended by a large number of teachers, officers and students including Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah.

Later, a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Zareef.

