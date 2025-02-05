SAU Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, marked Kashmir Solidarity Day with a large-scale rally, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, to express unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Faculty members, students, and staff participated in significant numbers, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.
The rally commenced at Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium, passed through various university departments, and culminated at the Faculty of Crop Production, where participants reaffirmed their solidarity with Kashmiris.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to Kashmir, stating, "The people of Pakistan stand resolutely with their Kashmiri brothers and will continue to support them in their just struggle for self-determination. While India claims to uphold democratic values, it persistently violates UN resolutions and subjects the people of Kashmir to grave human rights abuses.
Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and the international community must ensure the implementation of UN-mandated resolutions granting Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.
"
He further called upon the United Nations to take decisive action, adding, "The United Nations has long recognized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, yet India continues to defy international law. It is imperative for the global community to intervene and hold India accountable for its illegal occupation and human rights violations. At Sindh Agriculture University, our faculty and students stand united with the people of Kashmir, urging international organizations to take immediate notice and act in the interest of justice."
Prominent scholars and faculty members, including Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, and Dr Saleem Maseeh, also addressed the rally. They highlighted the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and stressed that Pakistan would always stand beside them in their rightful struggle.
The event concluded with special prayers for Kashmir’s freedom, Pakistan’s prosperity, and lasting regional peace.
