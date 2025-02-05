Open Menu

SAU Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SAU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, marked Kashmir Solidarity Day with a large-scale rally, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, to express unwavering support for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Faculty members, students, and staff participated in significant numbers, demonstrating their commitment to the cause.

The rally commenced at Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium, passed through various university departments, and culminated at the Faculty of Crop Production, where participants reaffirmed their solidarity with Kashmiris.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to Kashmir, stating, "The people of Pakistan stand resolutely with their Kashmiri brothers and will continue to support them in their just struggle for self-determination. While India claims to uphold democratic values, it persistently violates UN resolutions and subjects the people of Kashmir to grave human rights abuses.

Kashmir is Pakistan’s lifeline, and the international community must ensure the implementation of UN-mandated resolutions granting Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

"

He further called upon the United Nations to take decisive action, adding, "The United Nations has long recognized the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, yet India continues to defy international law. It is imperative for the global community to intervene and hold India accountable for its illegal occupation and human rights violations. At Sindh Agriculture University, our faculty and students stand united with the people of Kashmir, urging international organizations to take immediate notice and act in the interest of justice."

Prominent scholars and faculty members, including Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, and Dr Saleem Maseeh, also addressed the rally. They highlighted the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and stressed that Pakistan would always stand beside them in their rightful struggle.

The event concluded with special prayers for Kashmir’s freedom, Pakistan’s prosperity, and lasting regional peace.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

9 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

54 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

2 hours ago
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

4 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

5 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan