SAU Observes World Earth Day

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The faculty and students of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam brought out an awareness rally on Thursday in connection with the World Earth Day.

The rally led by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri was brought out from the Faculty of Crop Production and culminated at Dr. A M Sheikh Auditorium Hall where the Vice Chancellor, teachers and students planted saplings.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor expressed concern over climate change and rising temperature and said that such climate change and problems caused by environmental pollution, the whole world was concerned and anxious to find a solution.

He called for the implementation of recommendations on proper and limited use of energy and food.He said that in order to improve coastal areas and deltas, freshwater access to the sea should be made possible and available resources should be utilized appropriately.

He emphasized the need of social responsibility to keep the land clean adding that we could deal with the problems posed by climate change.

The university scholars were committed to carry out research on the protection of land and animals, he added.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar said that climate change could affect not only Thatta and Badin but also the coastal areas of Karachi.The Coastal Management Authority needed to be mobilized to deal with these conditions,he said and added that there has been a lot of damage due to climate change such as floods and rains, faced with devastation caused by rains and floods in 2010 and 2012.

"The land conservation was essential and we should use water, food and energy efficiently with plantation of maximum numbers of trees in cities and villages", he emphasized.

Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar said that justice with land and environment could be possible only when the people realize their responsibility and implement the suggestions made by the experts.He advised the students to run environmental awareness campaigns during their studies.

On the occasion, Saima Awan, a PhD scholar also shared her research on climate change and the environment.

