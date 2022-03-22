SAU observes World Water Day by organizing seminar on groundwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Water experts while expressing concern over the scarcity of water resources and the future unavailability of drinking water in Sindh due to climate change and growing population have suggested the government conduct a survey regarding groundwater reserves in the province.

While addressing a seminar on "Groundwater: Making Invisible visible" in connection with World Water Day organized by the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, the Dean Dr. Altaf Sial said that due to climate change and erratic rainfall, groundwater is being adversely affected which posing threat of drinking water shortage in future shortage of drinking water. He emphasized the need of preserving river water as well as groundwater.

He said that from Naran and Kaghan to the delta of Sindh, the Indus River is being polluted by sewage and chemical water from inland cities, which has become a health hazard in the tail part of Sindh.

He said that the groundwater of the delta has become toxic and also added arsenic, while its agricultural lands are being swallowed by the sea. He suggested that modern survey, surveillance, and groundwater use methods be implemented during the year 2022.

The General Manager, SIDA Ghulam Mustafa Ujjan said that the water level in Rohri Canal and Nara Canal in Sindh has been reduced from 14000 cusecs to 4000 cusecs.

He said that since the advent of the solar system, farmers have been using groundwater indiscriminately.

The Director Training Water Management Muhammad Ayub Burdi said that excellent research work is being carried out on water in Sindh Agricultural University adding that he was working on various projects related to agricultural engineering and irrigation. Sindh Agricultural University has created many internship opportunities for students, he said.

Speakers Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Siyal and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio said that celebrating this day can help in conveying the importance and usefulness of water to the people. They said that a clear policy should be formulated for the use of groundwater for agriculture and drinking.

On this occasion, the students participated in a speech competition which was followed by poster presentation and theme. Prizes and certificates were also distributed among the best posters creators and speakers.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Sub-campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri and Registrar Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Qureshi were also present on the occasion.