SAU Observes Youm-e-Tashakur With Patriotic Fervor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, commemorated Youm-e-Tashakur - a day of unity, gratitude and national strength, with a vibrant rally and ceremonial gathering, reflecting deep national pride and solidarity.
The event was organized with the collaboration of the Sindh Higher education Commission and the Student-Teacher Engagement Program (STEP).
The rally, which began at the university’s Information Technology Center, was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal. A large number of faculty members, administrative officers, students and students from the affiliated Bukhari Model High school participated. Waving national flags and chanting patriotic slogans, the participants expressed heartfelt devotion to Pakistan.
A key highlight of the event was the “Pledge of Loyalty Signature Campaign”, during which students, faculty and guests reaffirmed their unwavering allegiance to the country by signing a pledge.
During the official ceremony, the national flag was hoisted by the Vice Chancellor along with senior faculty members, followed by the national anthem. Addressing the participants, Dr. Siyal lauded the patriotism and resilience of Pakistan’s youth, stating, “Today’s generation is dedicated to protecting the sovereignty and progress of our beloved homeland.”
He underscored the importance of Pakistan’s strategic defense capabilities and national unity, asserting, “Our armed forces have always given a resolute response to any form of aggression, especially reminding India of its boundaries. The solidarity between our nation and its forces is our greatest strength.”
Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Anwar Hussain Khanzada also spoke on the occasion. The event was also attended by Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Syed Fida Hussain Shah and heads of various academic and administrative departments.
