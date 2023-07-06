SAU offers technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countries in domestic agriculture,

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 08:04 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has offered technical support to create investment opportunities for GCC countries in domestic agriculture especially in Sindh and adjacent areas of Balochistan including Jhal Magsi.

A team comprising experts from Sindh Agriculture University and Sindh Agriculture Research visited various lands of Sindh and Balochistan to improve the productivity of low-yielding agricultural lands in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan, and the report containing its recommendations and suggestions has been submitted to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

A 7-member team, led by Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, based on experts from University and Agricultural Research Sindh visited various agricultural farms of Sindh and Balochistan near Jhal Magsi, where they reviewed the agricultural performance including soil and water, availability of land and water resources, climatic conditions, and submitted a report based on their suggestions and recommendations to Vice Chancellor, during a meeting, held on Thursday at Committee room.

During the meeting, the experts discussed proper planning of water in the fields, selection of crops based on land efficiency, use of modern technology, use of certified seeds, fertilizers, availability of soil and water resources and other issues.

Experts informed the participants about declaring the agricultural lands of such areas suitable for organic cotton cultivation, better agricultural management through the appointment of agricultural graduates in such agricultural farms and increasing the efficiency of agricultural farms and benefiting from the experience of experts.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that there are opportunities for investment in agriculture in these areas for foreign countries, especially Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

He said that he has sent a letter to Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Chair, Executive Committee, Special Investment Facilitation Council' (SIFC), and informed him about the available opportunities for GCC countries to invest in agriculture in the areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

He said that for the investment of GCC countries, Sindh Agriculture University will offer their technical expertise to develop crop improvement and seed technology, accuracy and bio-salts, barren, organic agriculture, water management and irrigation efficiency, livestock production, halal products, crops post management and value addition.

He said that agriculture experts and universities of Pakistan, including Sindh Agriculture University, Tando jam, stand ready to offer their support and resources towards the success of the government's initiative. Their expertise and infrastructure can contribute significantly to research, training, and capacity building efforts.

The Vice-Chancellor said that various plans will be made in this regard in Sindh and high-level seminars will be held, while in the light of the details obtained for the improvement of the agricultural lands of Balochistan, it is proposed to hold a national-level seminar in Quetta, which will not only increase production, but also enable population of low-yielding lands and vacant lands, thereby further enhancing the prosperity of settlers and farmers.

The team of experts also suggested developing research and development projects for land reclamation, land improvement for better productivity.

The meeting was attended by Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr.

Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Nabi Bux Jamro, Manzoor Ahmed Khuhro, Saeed Hyder Ghalo, Kaleemullah Sheikh and Dr. Manzoor Ali Magsi.

