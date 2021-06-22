UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Organises Training Programme On Community Livestock Extension Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:22 PM

SAU organises training programme on community livestock extension workers

Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri on Tuesday said that the Livestock sector can play vital role in the economic development of the people of Sindh while development of agriculture and livestock sectors can also boost up the economy of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri on Tuesday said that the Livestock sector can play vital role in the economic development of the people of Sindh while development of agriculture and livestock sectors can also boost up the economy of the country.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of a two-month training programme on "Community Livestock extension workers for intangible asset transfer".

Fateh said that the red cow is the best and historical breed of cow in the country as many countries including Brazil and Australia were also taking advantage of this breed.

The coin found in Mohenjo-daro bears a resemblance mark of the bull, which indicates the ancient descent of the red cow, he said.

The Regional Manager National Rural Support Programme Ghulam Mustafa Jamro said that the youth who received benefits from this training programme would not only play a role in preventing diseases in cattle through the people of their area, but they will be able to financial support to their families.

Social leader Latif Jamal said that the youth from many areas including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin have received training on the importance of livestock and their importance in alleviating poverty in backward areas.

Razia Panhwar of Pakistan Poverty Elevation Fund said that there was a lot of concern about diseases in cattle in such areas where no veterinary hospital or doctors is available, due to which people suffer a lot.

The livestock has now become an industry and its maximum incentives in order to make the country self sufficient, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Australia Agriculture Brazil Thatta Badin Sujawal From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Will Visit Berlin on July 12 for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Will Not Allow New Referendum on Catalonia's ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia gives export status to 'Fauji Meat Limite ..

2 minutes ago

KP CM hands over cheque worth Rs 20 m to PPC's cab ..

2 minutes ago

PMC to take action on poor quality of education in ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force to Conduct Joint Drills With US N ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.