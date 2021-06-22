SAU organises training programme on community livestock extension workers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri on Tuesday said that the Livestock sector can play vital role in the economic development of the people of Sindh while development of agriculture and livestock sectors can also boost up the economy of the country.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of a two-month training programme on "Community Livestock extension workers for intangible asset transfer".

Fateh said that the red cow is the best and historical breed of cow in the country as many countries including Brazil and Australia were also taking advantage of this breed.

The coin found in Mohenjo-daro bears a resemblance mark of the bull, which indicates the ancient descent of the red cow, he said.

The Regional Manager National Rural Support Programme Ghulam Mustafa Jamro said that the youth who received benefits from this training programme would not only play a role in preventing diseases in cattle through the people of their area, but they will be able to financial support to their families.

Social leader Latif Jamal said that the youth from many areas including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin have received training on the importance of livestock and their importance in alleviating poverty in backward areas.

Razia Panhwar of Pakistan Poverty Elevation Fund said that there was a lot of concern about diseases in cattle in such areas where no veterinary hospital or doctors is available, due to which people suffer a lot.

The livestock has now become an industry and its maximum incentives in order to make the country self sufficient, he added.