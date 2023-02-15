UrduPoint.com

SAU Organizes Exhibition, Painting Competition

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

The Entomologist Society of Sindh on Wednesday organized exhibition and painting competitions on friendly and hostile insects, related to agriculture at the Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam

The students of different universities of Sindh, schools and colleges from Hyderabad as well as students from Deaf and Reach school Tando Allahyar also participated in the events.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri distributed shields and certificates among successful students.

During the entomology exhibition, different types of insects related to agriculture were exhibited and painting competitions were held among the students from Sindh University Jamshoro, Federal urdu University Karachi, SK Rahim Girls School Hyderabad, Zubaida Girls College Hyderabad, Deaf and Reach School Rashidabad School including host Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam.

Addressing the event, Dr. Fateh Marri said that this was a unique exhibition organized by the Entomological Society of Sindh adding that the interest of the students is palpable. The students have collected agricultural-friendly and hostile insects and have learned a lot about these insects and this is a commendable step by the Crop Protection Faculty and Entomological Society of Sindh, he said.

He said that the importance of harmful pests and friendly insects in agriculture cannot be overlooked and harmful pests have adverse effects on agriculture and especially, severely affect the export of agricultural products.

He said that the exhibition would provide students with practical information on how to prevent pests from invading agricultural crops, orchards and vegetables. "If we are able to control such harmful pests, we would be able to increase exports, obstacles to Pakistani production in the global markets can be addressed", he observed.

Among others, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Agha Mushtaq and Dr. Irfan Gulal also addressed the event.

As per the findings of the committee, Shehrbano of M.Sc. was declared first, while Mukhtar Ali, a third-year student, secured the second position and the students of Postgraduate Group of Sindh University Jamshoro stood on third.

In the insect painting competition, the first position was secured by Yaseem while the second position was clinched by Ariba of SK Rahim Girls High School Hyderabad and Jawaria of Federal Urdu University Karachi stood in third.

Among others, Dr. Zubair from Federal Urdu University Karachi, Dr.

Rifat Sultana from Sindh University and Ansha from Deaf and Reach School Sultan Abad were also present on the occasion. The students also presented quizzes, humorous poetry, tableau and songs.

Vice Chancellor also distributed shields and certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the successful students and participants.

