SAU Organizes First Painting Exhibition On Agriculture Friendly, Hostile Insects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

The first exhibition on Entomology was jointly organized by the Faculty of Crop Protection Faculty Sindh Agriculture university Tando jam and the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The first exhibition on Entomology was jointly organized by the Faculty of Crop Protection Faculty Sindh Agriculture university Tando jam and the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

During the exhibition, various types of insects were collected and Insect display box and painting competitions with participation of the students of both universities were held.

Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor who was the chief guest has appreciated the organizers for organizing the event, adding that this was a unique exhibition sponsored by the Entomological Society of Sindh for the interest of the students.

The students had collected agricultural friendly and hostile insects and learned a lot about these insects, he said and that the importance of harmful pests and friendly insects in agriculture cannot be overlooked as harmful pests have adverse effects on agriculture as well as export of agricultural products.

The vice chancellor said the exhibition would provide students with practical information on how to prevent pests from invading agricultural crops, orchards and vegetables and if the agriculturists were able to control such harmful pests, they could increase exports and address the obstacles to Pakistani production in the global markets.

He informed that the university was making efforts to receive funds from National Research Center and Pakistan Science Foundation and to get research projects approval under CPEC agreement.

Dean of the Faculty Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Agha Mushtaq, Dr. Aslam Bakero, Dr. Irfan Gilal and others also addressed the event.

