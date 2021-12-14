Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Higher Education Commission and Zoological Society Pakistan organized the First Virtual Pakistan Congress of Zoology 2021 and 40th three days international Pakistan Zoological Congress on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with Higher Education Commission and Zoological Society Pakistan organized the First Virtual Pakistan Congress of Zoology 2021 and 40th three days international Pakistan Zoological Congress on Tuesday.

According to the university spokesman, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Director General of International Center of Chemical and Biological Center (ICCBS) and Coordinator General of COMSTECH was the special guest on the event which was attended among others by Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr. A. R. Shakoori and Abdul Aziz Khan, President and General Secretary of Zoological Society Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry termed the zoology an important part of science adding that it affects the whole ecology including humans, animals, and plants. There is a lot of research being done in this regard all over the world, he said and added that during COVID-19, scientists began research and discovered the vaccine in March 2020. The bioscience is a biological solution for all living things, as well as research is being done on the development of generations and longevity and health of a human being, he added.

The Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig in his online address said quality science education is key for solving energy crisis and other issues including economic and environmental problems of the society.

He emphasized that experts should focus on science for the survival of our future generations and bring the standard of academic and research to such a height that it can bring real and beneficial change in the society.

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that experts from all fields would have to give importance to new topics of their research in order to solve economic and environmental problems in Pakistan.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was expanding research in the country to ensure agricultural seeds, breeding of livestock, agriculture in arid and saline infested areas.

The President Zoological Society of Pakistan Dr. A.R. Shakoori said that scholars should publish their research articles in journals and ensure a research environment instead of adding more Names in the dissertation.

He said today's students are tomorrow's scientists and they should be encouraged because in the future only science can deal with food security, climate change and disasters.

Earlier, General Secretary Zoological Society of Pakistan Abdul Aziz Khan gave a briefing on the performance and plans of the society, while Prof. Dr. Abdullah G. Arijo and Maria Izhar also addressed the event.

In recognition of outstanding services in the field of Biology, Human Genomics and Science, "Prof. Dr. Muzaffar Ahmed Lifetime Achievement Award 2021" was awarded to Prof. Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig while Prof. Dr. Farah Rauf Shakoori received "Zoologist of the Year Award 2020 ".

Shield and Certificates were also awarded to Prof. Dr. Muhammad Pervez Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Juma Khan Kakar and Prof. Dr. Nusrat Jahan, Gold Medals were awarded to Dr. Muhammad Sajid Hamid Akash, Dr. Muhammad Irfanullah, Dr. Sher Khan Panhwer.

Among the students and scholars Mahim Arif, Samin Fatima, Maria Aziz, Dr. Hina Manzoor, Dr. Bushra Siyal, Sana Rifat, Tayyaba Amin, Nazia Nawab, Khushboo, Jafar Hussain and Maryam, Kamran Ali Abro also received gold medals.