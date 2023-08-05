SAU organizes policy dialogue on agriculture development

The agricultural and educational experts, scientists and social reformers of the country have emphasized the need of sustainable use of all resources and adoption of modern agriculture pattern to tackle with the possible food crisis in the future

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The agricultural and educational experts, scientists and social reformers of the country have emphasized the need of sustainable use of all resources and adoption of modern agriculture pattern to tackle with the possible food crisis in the future.

They also suggested that the policy makers should play their role to make cultivable the 62 percent of land resources of arid area of the country and legislating for the reduction of pesticide in crops.

They shared these things while addressing the "Policy Dialogue on Reduction of Pesticides in Pakistan under Plant Wise Plus Programme" organized under auspices of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said the mineral reserves of the country are many times more valuable than the world's major high-tech companies. He said large area of the country's agricultural resources is deserted look, where modern and organic agriculture can be promoted by adopting modern methods of Crop production instead of canal agriculture.

He said the international organizations are willing to invest in Pakistani agriculture, which will explore opportunities for urban, arid and precision Agriculture. "The green supply chain should be promoted by restricting the use of pesticides, " he suggested.

The Senior Regional Director for Asia of CABI Pakistan Office, Dr.

Babar Ehsan Bajwa said that the country's population was expected to reach 338 million by 2050. There negative effects of climate change are also occurring which could lead to food shortages, therefore it is the need to involve research with experts to prevent climate change and the possible spread of invasive pests and diseases, he emphasized.

The Director of the Pesticide Reduction Programme Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan said in his presentation that CABI in Pakistan has officially launched the Plant Wise Plus programme to help improve food security in the country through more sustainable methods of food production.

In Pakistan, he said large part of the produce is lost before use at the one side while on other hand, pesticides are also a barrier to products' access to the global market therefore it need to reduce crop losses of small farmers.

Among experts and scientists from Sindh Agriculture University, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mehran University Jamshoro, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Agriculture Research Sindh, Agriculture, Irrigation, Agricultural Extension, the event was also attended by Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Saleem Ashraf, Dr. Naeem Aslam, Dr. Zeeshan Ali, Dr. Liaquat Bhutto, Dr. Tauqeer Shaikh, Dr. Asmatullah, Muhammad Idrees Rind, Ali Nawaz Chana, Muhammad Ayaz. Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Ghulam Qadir and Dr. Rizwan Ali.