UrduPoint.com

SAU Organizes Seminar On Climate Change, Youth And Future Challenges

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:50 PM

SAU organizes seminar on climate change, youth and future challenges

Experts and social activists have expressed concern over increasing migration from rural areas to cities saying the rapid conversion of the country's fertile agricultural land into settlements had created risk of future food shortages therefore the government should formulate new policies keeping in view the climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Experts and social activists have expressed concern over increasing migration from rural areas to cities saying the rapid conversion of the country's fertile agricultural land into settlements had created risk of future food shortages therefore the government should formulate new policies keeping in view the climate change.

They stated this while addressing a seminar on "Climate change, youth and future challenges" jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Hamdam Foundation on Tuesday.

The key speaker of the seminar, Aakash Santorai, a journalist and social leader who did his research on climate change, said Pakistan is facing threat of recent climate change therefore the country's agriculture will have to be made climate smart and at the same time farmers should be guided to make their farming methods environmentally friendly.

He urged the students of Sindh Agriculture University to campaign for tree planting in their areas adding that Greeta, a 16-year-old girl, had recently led the struggle against climate change and its challenges in Glasgow and she emerges as a role model for youngsters around the world.

The youth of Pakistan should also play their vital role in this regard, he advised.

He said that the claims made at the recent Glasgow Conference by the heads of different countries have now needed to be acted upon immediately.

The Director University Advancement and financial assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that climate change has adversely affected agriculture and water resources as well as the entire ecosystem. The rising temperatures posing threats not only human life but the lives of all creatures on the planet, he added.

The Chief Executive of the Hamdam Foundation Shoukat Soomro said there was an urgent need to mitigate the effects of climate change and the young generation should play a key role in this regard.

Among others, Rubina Chandio and Sadaf Khatian also expressed their views on various topics including climate change.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Water Agriculture Young Same Glasgow Tando Jam All From Government

Recent Stories

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Frien ..

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint coop ..

3 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winne ..

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition

18 minutes ago
 Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 ..

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

10 minutes ago
 KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist ..

KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist Khurram Pervez

10 minutes ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

10 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes commit ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes committees to implement legislation ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.