SAU organizes seminar on climate change, youth and future challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Experts and social activists have expressed concern over increasing migration from rural areas to cities saying the rapid conversion of the country's fertile agricultural land into settlements had created risk of future food shortages therefore the government should formulate new policies keeping in view the climate change.

They stated this while addressing a seminar on "Climate change, youth and future challenges" jointly organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Hamdam Foundation on Tuesday.

The key speaker of the seminar, Aakash Santorai, a journalist and social leader who did his research on climate change, said Pakistan is facing threat of recent climate change therefore the country's agriculture will have to be made climate smart and at the same time farmers should be guided to make their farming methods environmentally friendly.

He urged the students of Sindh Agriculture University to campaign for tree planting in their areas adding that Greeta, a 16-year-old girl, had recently led the struggle against climate change and its challenges in Glasgow and she emerges as a role model for youngsters around the world.

The youth of Pakistan should also play their vital role in this regard, he advised.

He said that the claims made at the recent Glasgow Conference by the heads of different countries have now needed to be acted upon immediately.

The Director University Advancement and financial assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that climate change has adversely affected agriculture and water resources as well as the entire ecosystem. The rising temperatures posing threats not only human life but the lives of all creatures on the planet, he added.

The Chief Executive of the Hamdam Foundation Shoukat Soomro said there was an urgent need to mitigate the effects of climate change and the young generation should play a key role in this regard.

Among others, Rubina Chandio and Sadaf Khatian also expressed their views on various topics including climate change.