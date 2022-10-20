UrduPoint.com

SAU Organizes Seminar On Hydroponics For Tackling Food Insecurity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SAU organizes seminar on hydroponics for tackling food insecurity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vice-Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri has said that implementation of modern agriculture for food security had become inevitable due to the increasing population, lack of land and water resources, and climate changes.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the daylong seminar on "Hydroponics, Key to Sustainability" on Wednesday. Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano. Professor of the Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Crop Production delivered the keynote lecture.

The Vice-Chancellor said sustainable agriculture could be promoted through modern methods, including arid agriculture, tunnel farming, hydroponic farming, organic farming, kitchen gardening and urban agriculture. The countries like Dubai were also getting financial benefits by adopting modern agricultural methods, he said.

The Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar said that hydroponic agriculture was beneficial in areas with soil and water problems, while modern agriculture could produce vegetables and fruits for food in desert areas.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio said that Sindh Agriculture University had transferred its students to the academic and research of modern agriculture which will yield positive results in the future.

Scholar and keynote speaker, Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano said hydroponics was a method of farming where plants can be grown in nutrient-rich water instead of soil. While giving concerns of feeding a growing human population in a changing climate, she said scientists had shown in research that hydroponic technology can be beneficial in reducing potential food shortages.

Chairperson Horticulture Department Dr Saba Ambreen Memon, Dr Tahseen Fatima and others also addressed the well-attended seminar which included the participation of many teachers and students including Advisor to Vice Chancellor for Planning and Development Dr Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah, Director of Institute of Food Science and Technology Dr Aijaz Soomro and Focal Person Kamyab Jawan Programme Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito.

