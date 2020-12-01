SAU organizes seminar on indigenous breeding and milk production growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam in collaboration with the International Agriculture Research Center Australia Tuesday organized a seminar on growth of indigenous breeding and production of milk and meat of goat and sheep in Sindh province.

The International Agricultural Research Center Australia in Pakistan has been working to promote agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries, small animals, especially sheep and goats as well as the marketing of meat and milk production, the university spokesman informed.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani said being an agriculture country with major role in GDP, the economy of Pakistan dependent on agriculture and livestock growth therefore the importance of sheep, goat, and poultry as well as fish production cannot be underestimated.

He said all bilateral agreements with the Australian government are beneficial for the farmers of the country adding that successful implementation of such projects would not only help the province but also the domestic economy.

The Country Director International Agriculture Research Center Australia in Pakistan Dr. Munawar Kazmi said that collaborative research work was underway on 17 projects in Sindh aimed to increase production of pulses, wheat, mango, chilli and banana.

The work is also underway on projects in Punjab to increase production and marketing of oranges, he added.

The Australian expert Dr Angus Campbell briefed on the livestock project via video conference from while Dr. Ruby Doyle also elaborated online on the benefits of the research project.

Among others, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tehmina Mustafa Nagraj and Humaira Iqbal and also spoke on the occasion.