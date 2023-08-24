SAU organizes seminar on mango bagging for quality production

The experts and progressive farmers have observed that horticulture is being exported worth 250 billion dollars in the world, but the benefits of such exports is not being achieved due to lack of quality and essential export requirements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The experts and progressive farmers have observed that horticulture is being exported worth 250 billion dollars in the world, but the benefits of such exports is not being achieved due to lack of quality and essential export requirements.

The academia, industry, farmers and related organizations can play their due role in setting standards for exports and they have need to work together to improve export quality and promote the agriculture products in order to enhance the quantum of exports, they suggested.

They shared these views and suggestions while addressing the seminar titled "Mango Bagging for Quality Production" here at the Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam on Thursday. The seminar was organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC).

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri informed that many countries of the world have started moving towards high valued agriculture. "We also have to promote research and export standards to produce our Products free from diseases and pesticide free in order to make a place for our products in the world market", he said.

The CEO of Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company Athar Hussain Khokhar said, "there has been no difference in our research since 1950, so we are starting research to improve the export quality of agricultural products in collaboration with academia".

"The experts have been asked to prepare their projects for which, the company will provide funds to them", he assured and added that paid internships will also be started for students in this regard.

Progressive farmer Syed Mehmood Nawaz Shah underlined the need of adopting modern standards for export of Pakistani mangoes in the international markets. "Unfortunately, Pakistani mangoes are not fetching fair price in the world markets because of quality concerns", he informed and added that it because of that the use of bags for protection of mangoes from diseases and pests are not being used. It needs to be followed by further research and implementations, he said.

Dr. Mubarak Hussain of (PHDEC) said that there was no substitute for Pakistan's mangoes in the world in terms of taste, color, and fragrance, but due to the lack of cleanliness and cosmetics standards of mangoes, the exporters are not getting its due value. Sindh Agriculture University has done excellent research work and can lead future research and communication with institutions, he hoped.

Among others, Dean of Crop Production Faculty Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Chairman of Horticulture Department Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Director of Horticulture Institute Mirpur Khas Dr. Wali Muhammad Baloch, Dr. Leman Kumar, Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano and Dr. Mehrunisa also addressed the participants of the seminar.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Noorunisa Memon and Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli also presented their papers regarding mango.

Later, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and CEO of PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar signed a MoU to work together on various projects in future.