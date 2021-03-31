SAU organizes training course for CLEWs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A single goat has a great value for poor communities as the farmers live sustainably in difficult times and the Herder families in disaster-prone Badin district keeping two-three goats each can better describe the importance of these traditional assets.

These were the bottom lines of speakers at the closing ceremony of one month training course for community livestock extension workers (CLEWs), jointly organized by Laar Humanitarian Development Programme (LHDP), Action against Hunger (ACF) and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, held at the university Auditorium Hall on Wednesday.

Besides, CLEWs members, community herders, academia and development professionals participated in the event, aiming to extend helping hand to save livestock in Badin district, which is experiencing drought like conditions, sea intrusion, losing underground water and facing water scarcity for irrigation purposes.

According to organizers, Badin district, being part of coastline, is prone to disaster where the people receive frequent cyclone alert calls and face drought-like situations.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fatah Marri in his concluding remarks asked community livestock extension workers to take responsibility and play an effective role to save animals in their areas.

He said the livestock farmers need help to cure their animals at the time when the sea has already ruined fertile lands, destroying grazing fields and poor farmers wanted to save their assets because of seasonal diseases and viruses. "We can reduce poverty together and extend help to improve livestock productivity so the people may live sustainably", he said and added there are indigenous breeds which can give more milk however there is need to create awareness among farmers for the cause.

He said this skill is important for clews that hail from remote areas and seem ready to offer voluntary services. He asked trainees that they can earn through this skill in the villages as farmers do not have access to veterinary centers there.

He said the university, besides imparting education and producing professionals, is also working to strengthen coordination with the rural communities. He said they are working to promote agriculture and the related livestock sector, as these both sectors provide livelihood for the majority of rural people.

The Senator Krishna Kumari appreciated the clews for gaining successful training courses to help people in their areas where they belong to. She also lauded the role of university for strengthening coordination with the rural communities, offering opportunities to have a source of living on the basis of such short-term courses.

The Senator said livestock and agriculture both are the backbone of the rural economy; both needed support to end poverty.

Livestock is an important asset for the poor farmers, she said and added in case of loss of these animals due to disasters or visible threats by natural calamities they cannot tolerate. She hoped when these workers move back to their native areas they will help people to save their assets.

The Executive Director LHDP Iqbal Haider urged the clews that you have voluntarily offered to support the drought affected farmers after gaining training. Now is the time when you have got successful training for one month and got important tool kits with equipment and medicines including knowledge, which may help you to detect diseases and provide medicines instantly, he said.

He said these areas sometimes receive flood while in case of lacking water they face drought-like situations. In this situation even a single goat is supportive for poor families, who depend on livestock for livelihood, he said and added, these animals are valuable assets for these poor families.

He expressed the hope that these workers will turn helpful for the farmer families. He said the majority of community women play a leading role to keep small animals for feeding their kids. They are skilled and ease their families through hand embroidery and other needle work, he added.

He informed that Badin district reportedly possesses 2.8 million livestock population, both big and small animals, which provide a source of livelihood to the rural families. He pointed out that previously the population was more than it but due to frequent natural calamities the people have lost their assets.

On the occasion, Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar hoped that these workers may have capacity to launch their own veterinary clinics at their villages to earn income. The government's livestock department needs such trained people to help them in vaccination drives in seasons, he emphasized.

The representative of Action against Hunger (ACF) Zulfiqar Palijo said these people have been given required tool kits for running veterinary clinics. He also shared their interventions like drought resilient and saline agriculture in different areas, which are helping farmers to use their land for productivity through this mode of cultivation.

He said there are some crop varieties, which can be cultivated in saline areas. Farmers must take initiatives to produce saline-resistant crops, he urged.

There was a 40-member group of CLEWs, who got training courses in diagnosing and treatment of animals at the agriculture university by qualified experts. They demonstrated to provide support to drought-affected livestock farmers.

The clews later got tool kits, which carry useful equipment and medicines free of cost. They will get further support to launch their own veterinary clinics in their areas.