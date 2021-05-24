SAU organizes training workshop for setting up healthy nurseries

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with Agriculture University Multan organized a two days long training workshop for imparting knowledge about setting up health nurseries for achieving better production with utilization of minimum quantity of water

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with Agriculture University Multan organized a two days long training workshop for imparting knowledge about setting up health nurseries for achieving better production with utilization of minimum quantity of water.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that agriculture experts from Sindh and Punjab guided the growers about the latest methods of setting up healthy nurseries so that maximum production of crops, vegetables and fruits could be achieved with minimum use of water in the agriculture fields.

The Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Multan who also attended the workshop as chief guest said that though the mangoes of Sindh and Punjab are being exported abroad but the growers are facing losses in international markets due to substandard quality of the mango production.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the need of imparting knowledge about protecting mangoes from fungus and virus as well as proper grading and packing of production so that the growers could earn maximum profit from the international market.

The agriculture experts from Agriculture University Multan Asif Hayat Tipu and Dr. Abid Hussain and Dr. Niaz Wahucho from Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam guided the participating growers about the latest methods of enhancing their production.

The Ex-Federal Minister for Agriculture Syed Asghar Ali Shah, former provincial minister for agriculture Ghulam Qadir Jaskani, Agha Zafarullah, Dr. Zulfiqar Yousufani and Dr. Ghulam Sarwar also attended the training workshop.