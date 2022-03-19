SAU organizes training workshop on molecular diagnostic and taxonomic identification

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day training workshop on "Molecular diagnostic and taxonomic identification" organized by the Department of Parasitology, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam and in collaboration with the University of Southern Mississippi USA was concluded here Saturday.

The University spokesman informed that the training workshop was attended by a large number of M.Phil students including PhD scholars of Sindh Agriculture University, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand and PhD students studying in China.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri also visited the faculty and asked the participants about training sessions upon which the students expressed their positive views about the training.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar said that various diseases and viruses affect humans which are transmitted from human to animal and from animal to human in different ways.

This training will help in diagnosing and transmitting these diseases and this training will be useful for experts, he informed.

The Chairman, Department of Parasitology Prof. Dr. Abdullah Arijo who was the master trainer said that the training would provide important information and skills related to DNA testing, molecular diagnosis, classification identification, and identification of various diseases and species in animals.

The Chief Executive Officer of Doctors Dairy Qasim Badami said that high quality training is being imparted in Sindh Agriculture University which will benefit the dairy sector. He also announced an internship for five students from Sindh Agriculture University.

Among others, Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Javed Gadhi, Dr. Zubair Leghari, Dr. Feroza Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Aslam and Dr. Saima Naz also addressed the ceremony which followed by distribution of certificates among the trainees.