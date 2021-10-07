UrduPoint.com

SAU Organizes Training Workshop On Red Palm Weevil Control In Date Palm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam in collaboration with the Institute of Horticultural Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad organized a day long training workshop on "Control of Red Palm Weevil in Date palm" under China-Pakistan Economic Palm Production Technology Project.

The Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri who presided over the inaugural session said the date palm is a beneficial fruit and there are many date palm orchards in Sindh and Punjab, but growers are experiencing different issues related to diseases climate threats.

He emphasized that experts should find scientific solutions to these issues of red palm in palm orchards adding that palm growers in Sindh desired new sustainable and export quality varieties in date palm.

He appreciated the efforts of visiting faculty members of University of Agriculture Faisalabad and urged them for future collaboration at a more advanced level for the welfare of growers to increase their productivity.

The Chairman Department of Entomology Dr. Imran Khatri described the current situation of date palm weevil and its losses and expressed his views for the importance of Pheromones for management of Red Palm Weevil. He informed that research is being done for prevention of diseases and red palm weevil in the date palm while more research will be carried out in this regard with involvement of students in joint research.

An expert from University of Faisalabad Dr. Muhammad Azam described the trainees about control techniques of red palm weevil through aggregation pheromone technology imported from China.

Another expert Dr. Rashid Wasim Khan emphasized that the future aspects of the programme and the benefits of this technology need to be communicated to the palm growers so that thelosses of red palm weevil can be reduced and the production can be increased.

