SAU-ORIC Hosts Field Workshop On Banana Export

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, hosted a high-impact, one-day field workshop focusing on banana export through cold storage technologies.

The workshop, titled “Farm to Freezer: The Vital Role of Cold Storage in Banana Export,” took place at the Rashidi Fruit Farm near Khesana Mori.

According to a SAU spokesperson, led by Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director of ORIC, the workshop attracted a diverse group of postgraduate students eager to gain expertise.

Dr. Miano, along with Shabir Shah Rashidi, CEO of Rashidi Fruit Farm and an SAU alumnus, delivered comprehensive training sessions regarding the cold storage in this modern banana farm.

Dr. Tanveer Fatima highlighted the pressing challenges facing the agricultural sector, especially in fruit exports like bananas, and stressed the need for SAU graduates to be well-versed in packaging standards and maintaining the shelf life of exportable goods.

Additionally, Shabir Shah Rashidi explained the importance of proper packing techniques for cold storage, essential to preserving the freshness of bananas during long transit periods.

