SAU pays tributes to scientist Karam Khan Kaleri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Thursday paid tributes to the services of Ex-Vice Chancellor and eminent agricultural scientist Karam Khan Kaleri and announced award of honorary PhD Degree with Lifetime Achievement Award to him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Thursday paid tributes to the services of Ex-Vice Chancellor and eminent agricultural scientist Karam Khan Kaleri and announced award of honorary PhD Degree with Lifetime Achievement Award to him.

The announcement has been made at a ceremony organized by Student Teachers Engagement Programme of Sindh Agriculture University, which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri.

The ceremony was attended among others by the Vice Chancellor Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, progressive farmers Mir Muhammad Khokhar, Niaz Ahmed Bodani and leading agricultural scientists and experts.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri while speaking on the occasion said that Karam Khan Kaleri had invented the most productive variety of wheat crop in the history of Pakistan which is now being cultivated on millions of acres across the country. Besides, he said Karam Khan Kaleri had produced seeds of many varieties of wheat including TD1 and TJ83.

The Vice Chancellor announced that in recognition of the services, Sindh Agriculture University will award an honorary PG.D. degree to Karam Khan Kaleri along with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Vice Chancellor, Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti said Karam Khan Kaleri is a valuable asset and benefactor of the whole country adding that he has a huge role to play in developing excellent varieties of agricultural commodities.

He said that there is no shortage of food in the country, however the situation can be improved by saving 30 to 40 percent of wasted food.

There is a need to approach universities which are providing trained manpower for all sectors including agriculture and industries, he said.

The scientist and breeder Karam Khan Kaleri while speaking on the occasion expressed gratitude to Sindh Agriculture University for awarding the degree.

There is scope for further research on varieties in the country, he said and offered that If the government cooperates, he will be able to conduct more experiments on seeds and food for the country.

Progressive Farmer Mir Muhammad Khokhar said that developed countries always remember their heroes adding that Sindh Agriculture University has started commendable steps in this regard bypaying tributes to the great scientists of the country. These agriculture scientists and researchers not only made the country self-sufficient in wheat but also increased the yield per acre for the farmers, he added.

Among others, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri, Dr. Muharram Qambrani and Dr. Shabana Memon also addressed the ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri on the occasion also awarded Shields to Gul Sher Lochi and Mubeen Magsi for making a documentary on the life of Karam Khan Kaleri.

Besides a large number of teachers, students, farmers and experts, the ceremony was also attended by Deans Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Prof. Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Zia ul Hassan Shah, Dr. Aijaz Soomro and M Mithal Jiskani.