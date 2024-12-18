Open Menu

SAU, PEF Sign MoU To Promote Financial Assistance, Capacity-building Programs For Students

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 06:41 PM

SAU, PEF sign MoU to promote financial assistance, capacity-building programs for students

Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Professional Education Foundation (PEF) signed Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) to promote financial assistance and capacity-building programs for students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Professional Education Foundation (PEF) signed Memorendum of Understanding (MoU) to promote financial assistance and capacity-building programs for students.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the University Senate Hall, where the MoU was signed by Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi of SAU and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Jawaid Faruqi of PEF Karachi in the presence of SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri appreciated the role of PEF Karachi in supporting talented and needy students and said that Sindh Agriculture University was making every effort to resolve the financial challenges faced by students.

He acknowledged the support of alumni, philanthropists, and organizations like PEF in this mission.

He urged sponsors and philanthropists to come forward and help students so that capacity-building programs can be expanded.

On this occasion, Muhammad Jawaid Faruqi, Chief Operating Officer of PEF Karachi said that his organization would ensure that no deserving student would be deprived of continuing their education due to a lack of financial resources.

He further stated that they would provide support to students based on merit, helping them enhance their academic performance.

Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director of University Advancement Ali Asghar Bhatti, and Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah highlighted the positive impact of the USAID-Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (USAID-HESSA) program at the university over the past three years.

They explained that the establishment of this office provides more opportunities for financial assistance, which will support students academic and professional development.

The PEF delegation, which included Ms. Sundus Shaikh (Manager of Student Affairs) and Mr. Sameer Imtiaz (Manager of Alumni), also expressed their commitment to supporting and collaborating with the university students.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Senate Education Agriculture Student Ghulam Mohiuddin Merit Packaging Limited Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th a ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to thr ..

4 minutes ago
 Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

10 minutes ago
 Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

34 minutes ago
 Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

16 minutes ago
 FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully ex ..

FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..

17 minutes ago
Minister for communication presides over meeting

Minister for communication presides over meeting

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

49 minutes ago
 Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilienc ..

Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discuss ..

11 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan