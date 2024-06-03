SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam played a pivotal role as a key partner at the 56th Annual Mango Festival held in Mirpurkhas from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024. Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari, SAU experts contributed significantly from the first day, ensuring the festival's success.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari attended the opening ceremony alongside Provincial Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Minister of Tourism and Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and other key officials.

The ceremony was also attended by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, DG Agriculture Research Sindh Noor Muhammad Baloch and Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee Rais Arif Khan Bhurgari along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan, provincial and district administration officials and agricultural experts.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced plans for internships and interest-free loans for SAU students to start their own agricultural businesses.

SAU's Horticulture Department, led by Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari and his team, set up a stall showcasing grafting techniques for new mango orchards, training farmers and urban residents on proper methods. SAU experts also served as judges for the festival, evaluating mango varieties presented by farmers.

Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khasikheli, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani and Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar participated in technical sessions on mango diseases, treatments, packaging, marketing and climate change. They addressed farmers' queries and highlighted future opportunities in mango cultivation.

An agreement was signed to place SAU students in internships at various progressive farms, providing technical support, farm management, and yield improvement. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari reiterated SAU's commitment to agricultural development, research, farmer assistance and student support to enhance the GDP through expertise.