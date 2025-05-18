SAU Playing Pivotal Role In Agricultural Research: Dr Altaf Ali Siyal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Altaf Ali Siyal has said that the university, like other leading agricultural institutions in the country, continues to play a significant role in advancing and promoting agricultural science and research in Pakistan.
He made these remarks during his appearance on Radio Pakistan’s national programme “Sar Sabz Pakistan”, recorded at the Hyderabad studio.
Highlighting the academic and research initiatives underway at SAU, Dr Siyal said that the university’s various faculties are engaged in research ranging from the development of new crop varieties to the scientific breeding of livestock. “Our research is designed to address and solve the pressing challenges faced by local farmers,” he noted.
Turning to climate change, Dr Siyal warned that Pakistan remains among the most vulnerable nations affected by environmental shifts. “Being an agricultural economy, there is an urgent need to focus on climate-resilient crop varieties and adaptive agricultural practices,” he said.
He added that SAU is actively collaborating with both national and international organizations to conduct research aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of climate change on the country’s agriculture sector.
On the occasion, Station Director of Radio Pakistan Hyderabad, Dr Ali Akbar Hingorjo, presented his book on Environmental Crisis and All of Us to Dr Siyal.
