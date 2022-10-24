SAU Pro-Vice Chancellor emphasis saving indigenous, local breed of cattle

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri has underlined the need of saving indigenous and local breed of cattle from extinction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri has underlined the need of saving indigenous and local breed of cattle from extinction.

The share of the agriculture sector in GDP of the country is 18 percent while agriculture and livestock contribution in the total GDP is 40 and 60 percent respectively, he claimed added that concrete measures are required to boost agriculture and livestock sectors of the country.

He shared such views while addressing inaugural ceremony of five days training on "Bovine Reproduction and Artificial Insemination" started from Monday under auspices of the Department of Animal Reproduction of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

The training is being conducted in joint collaboration with the National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics and Pir Meher Ali Shah Aird Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

Dr. Marri said the cattle are a source of cultural identity along with agricultural and economic development therefore the experts should rely on modern technology to increase meat and milk production.

The Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mohammad Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi said that developed countries have been engaged in saving their rare breeds through artificial breeding technology.

The veterinary experts should play their role to bring this technology to the common farmers and residents of Sindh, he emphasized.

Prof. Dr. Prashotham Khatri said that the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences of the university has the projects, resources and technology for the breeding of indigenous species and genetic modification of animals, He said usually cow gives only 5 litters of milk but through artificial insemination, 15 litters milk can be achieved from a local breed cow.

The Project Coordinator Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Waheed said there is an urgent need to breed animals and save their rare species through modern technology. In this regard, experts should have to cooperate with their modern research, he suggested.

Among others, Prof. Aqeel Ahmed Memon, Prof. Saeed Ahmed Soomro and Prof. Nazar Korejo also shared their views and said that livestock is the second major source of income after agriculture and the livestock sector is also contributing to poverty alleviation.

They appreciated the efforts of Sindh Agriculture University for establishing its center and technical laboratory in this regard.