SAU Professor Receives Certificate Of Aspiring Women Leader In Higher Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SAU Professor receives certificate of aspiring women leader in higher educational institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) One of female Professors of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has received certificate in Pakistani Women Leadership in Higher Education - Aspiring Leaders Cohort 2.

The event was organized by the American University regarding the leadership and empowerment of Pakistani women in higher educational institutions.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri congratulated the Chairperson Department of Soil Science Prof. Dr. Mehrunisa Memon for receiving certificate along with a group of 100 women leaders from all over the country.

The group attended the Pakistani Women Leadership in Higher Education - Aspiring Leaders Cohort 2 and also participated in the three-day summit, organized and sponsored by visiting International Professional Programme and College of Education, Michigan State University, USA.

During this summit, the participating women leaders received opportunities for skill development, knowledge exchange, mentoring, collaboration and networking in higher education positions in Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Mehrunisa Memon spoke on the role of women in Pakistan especially in Sindh.

In different sessions, she participated in discussions regarding women's leadership and empowerment as well as topics of women's leadership related to academia and research in developed and developing countries.

APP/jvd/

