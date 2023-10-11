SAU providing free of cost education to female students; VC

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Marri has said the Varsity management is providing free of coast education to female students of the University’s affiliated colleges and its sub-campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr. Fateh Marri has said the Varsity management is providing free of coast education to female students of the University’s affiliated colleges and its sub-campus.

In other universities of the country, the student fees have been increased, but on the contrary, the SAU management is striving hard to provide maximum incentives to students despite limited resources and financial crunch, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said this while addressing the annual luncheon and get-together of the Sindh Agriculture University Teachers Association (SAUTA) at Dr. A. M Shaikh Auditorium of the Varsity on Wednesday.

Dr. Fateh Marri said the Higher Education Commission training programme for teachers has been started aimed to guide the trainees about modern agricultural education. The University has more teaching and research links between faculty and students as compared to other universities, he said.

He informed that the University was facing a lot of financial issues when he assumed the charge of the office of the Vice Chancellor however, these issues had been resolved to a large extent with reducing expenses and improving internal resources.

He informed that the annual University budget had been increased to Rs. 1491 million as compared to Rs. 216 million when he took over as its Vice Chancellor. Similarly, the number of teachers have also been enhanced with increase of research projects, he informed.

The Acting President SAUTA Dr. Javed Ahmed Gadahi while speaking on the occasion, highly acknowledged the efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Fateh Marri and said that not only the problems of faculty members were being resolved but he was making hectic efforts to get research projects for teachers.

Among others, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro and Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi also attended the ceremony.

