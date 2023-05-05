SAU receives appreciation shields from Expo organizers

The organizers of Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 awarded an appreciation shield to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its Sub Campus Umer Kot for setting up the best food and cultural stalls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):The organizers of Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 awarded an appreciation shield to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its Sub Campus Umer Kot for setting up the best food and cultural stalls.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Friday that Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 was organized by Hindu Council on the theme "Connect-Internet-Compete at Karachi Expo Centre where more than 50 universities, State Bank of Pakistan, banks, government departments, organizations, multinational and national companies set up their stalls to provide information about employment opportunities to youth and also receive curriculum vitae from job seekers and students of the universities.

Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was among 50 universities that set up unique stall of Thari cuisines, handicrafts and other cultural items as well as mango sweet and sour slices, powder, banana byproducts and unique biscuits, the spokesman informed and added that these cuisines and products were jointly displayed by Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and SAU Sub-Campus Umer Kot which gained attraction from the visitors.

The Patron in Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council MNA Ramesh Kumar Wankwani, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, and Director HEC Javed Memon among those who visited the stall of the varsity where the Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar briefed about the products and university's degree programsme.

The students of Sindh Agriculture University also submitted their CVs for jobs in their respective fields, the spokesman informed and added that more than 15000 students and job aspirants with educational backgrounds and degrees in various disciplines of study have registered themselves at the fair.