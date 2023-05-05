UrduPoint.com

SAU Receives Appreciation Shields From Expo Organizers

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:15 PM

SAU receives appreciation shields from Expo organizers

The organizers of Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 awarded an appreciation shield to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its Sub Campus Umer Kot for setting up the best food and cultural stalls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):The organizers of Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 awarded an appreciation shield to Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and its Sub Campus Umer Kot for setting up the best food and cultural stalls.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Friday that Job Fair and Education Expo-2023 was organized by Hindu Council on the theme "Connect-Internet-Compete at Karachi Expo Centre where more than 50 universities, State Bank of Pakistan, banks, government departments, organizations, multinational and national companies set up their stalls to provide information about employment opportunities to youth and also receive curriculum vitae from job seekers and students of the universities.

Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam was among 50 universities that set up unique stall of Thari cuisines, handicrafts and other cultural items as well as mango sweet and sour slices, powder, banana byproducts and unique biscuits, the spokesman informed and added that these cuisines and products were jointly displayed by Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and SAU Sub-Campus Umer Kot which gained attraction from the visitors.

The Patron in Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council MNA Ramesh Kumar Wankwani, Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, and Director HEC Javed Memon among those who visited the stall of the varsity where the Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar briefed about the products and university's degree programsme.

The students of Sindh Agriculture University also submitted their CVs for jobs in their respective fields, the spokesman informed and added that more than 15000 students and job aspirants with educational backgrounds and degrees in various disciplines of study have registered themselves at the fair.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Education Agriculture Job Mango Tando Jam HEC From Government Best Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

4 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

11 seconds ago
 Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, ..

Delegations calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

2 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Accelerators launched to encourage in ..

Humanitarian Accelerators launched to encourage innovation in Emirati humanitari ..

15 minutes ago
 Ankara Apologizes for Ukrainian Attack on Russian ..

Ankara Apologizes for Ukrainian Attack on Russian Diplomat at PABSEC - United Ru ..

2 minutes ago
 Raiffeisen CEO Says Spinning Off Russia Business W ..

Raiffeisen CEO Says Spinning Off Russia Business Would Take Months

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.