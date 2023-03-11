UrduPoint.com

SAU Scholar Clinches Third Position In Research Papers Presentation In Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SAU scholar clinches third position in research papers presentation in conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Aisha Panhwar, a scholar of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has clinched third position in research papers presentation among 30 universities during the conference at Bahauddin Zakariya University, (BZU) Multan.

The SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri has congratulated the scholar on her excellent performance, the university spokesman informed here on Saturday.

The 32nd Conference on "Food Crisis in Pakistan" was organized by Pakistan Society of food Scientists and Technologists at Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan. The conference was organized in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) Agriculture University Multan which was attended by a large number of scholars from 30 universities of the country who presented their papers on various topics and shared their products and ideas related to foods.

Dr. Aisha Panhwer, a scholar of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies (IFST) of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam presented her paper on "Development of Green Chili Chutney and its Marketing".

She on the occasion also presented manufactured products in the display center.

In competition among 30 universities, the products developed by Dr. Aisha Panhwer got third position and she was awarded a shield and cash prize. She also received a second shield for her paper presentation.

On this occasion, Dr. Asia Panhwer was also offered to make joint projects on "Organic Vegetables in Sindh" by BZU and MNS Agriculture University Multan.

The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri while congratulating Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Director Institute of Food Sciences and Technologies and lady scholar Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwer said that due to joint efforts and their continuous hard work, the institute made a name for itself. He hoped that the students would also benefit from such technologies and develop such ideas on commercial basis.

