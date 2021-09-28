SAU scholar discovers solution to protect mangoes from 'Hooper' attack

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam's scholar has conducted research on the attack of Hopper in mango orchards and discovered the solution by conducting in-depth research on the stages and strategies of Hopper life to control it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam's scholar has conducted research on the attack of Hopper in mango orchards and discovered the solution by conducting in-depth research on the stages and strategies of Hopper life to control it.

Raja Riaz Hassan Awan, a scholar in the Department of Entomology, presented a copy of his dissertation to Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

A brief event in this regard was held on Tuesday at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat.

During his research, Raja Riaz proved that mango production is being severely affected by the attack of Hopper on mango orchards, which is affecting the leaves and flowers of mangos.

During the attack Hopper sucks the juice of mango leaves and flowers, after which it releases a substance named Honey Dew, which causes a disease called Sooty mould in mangoes.

He was of the view that Hooper affected the productivity of the mango and the mango starts falling, which can damage its production by 20 to 100%, while the pesticide spray also kills the friendly insects, and the spray the surviving pests become stronger and attack the mango more effectively.

Dr Fateh Marri said the SAU experts are working on disease-free mango nursery and research work is also underway in this regard.

He said, "There is a big market for the product, experts and scholars should introduce disease-free mango products and distribute them to the growers so that they can produce export quality products and get better benefits from their exports and growers can also contribute to the development of the country." Besides the vice chancellor, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Supervisor, Dr Aslam Bakiro, Co-Supervisor, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Nizamani, Dr Imran Khatri and others were present.