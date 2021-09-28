UrduPoint.com

SAU Scholar Discovers Solution To Protect Mangoes From 'Hooper' Attack

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:06 PM

SAU scholar discovers solution to protect mangoes from 'Hooper' attack

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam's scholar has conducted research on the attack of Hopper in mango orchards and discovered the solution by conducting in-depth research on the stages and strategies of Hopper life to control it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam's scholar has conducted research on the attack of Hopper in mango orchards and discovered the solution by conducting in-depth research on the stages and strategies of Hopper life to control it.

Raja Riaz Hassan Awan, a scholar in the Department of Entomology, presented a copy of his dissertation to Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

A brief event in this regard was held on Tuesday at the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat.

During his research, Raja Riaz proved that mango production is being severely affected by the attack of Hopper on mango orchards, which is affecting the leaves and flowers of mangos.

During the attack Hopper sucks the juice of mango leaves and flowers, after which it releases a substance named Honey Dew, which causes a disease called Sooty mould in mangoes.

He was of the view that Hooper affected the productivity of the mango and the mango starts falling, which can damage its production by 20 to 100%, while the pesticide spray also kills the friendly insects, and the spray the surviving pests become stronger and attack the mango more effectively.

Dr Fateh Marri said the SAU experts are working on disease-free mango nursery and research work is also underway in this regard.

He said, "There is a big market for the product, experts and scholars should introduce disease-free mango products and distribute them to the growers so that they can produce export quality products and get better benefits from their exports and growers can also contribute to the development of the country." Besides the vice chancellor, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection, Dr Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr Abdul Ghani Lanjar, Supervisor, Dr Aslam Bakiro, Co-Supervisor, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Nizamani, Dr Imran Khatri and others were present.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Exports Agriculture Mango Tando Jam Market Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

52 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

52 minutes ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

52 minutes ago
 Greece relocates more than 1,000 unaccompanied min ..

Greece relocates more than 1,000 unaccompanied minors

1 minute ago
 Russian Bases in Central Asia Came Up During Putin ..

Russian Bases in Central Asia Came Up During Putin-Biden Talks - Austin

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers huge number of weapons, ammunition

ANF recovers huge number of weapons, ammunition

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.