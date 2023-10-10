SAU scholar selected best scientists list

The scholar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has been selected as a top scientist in the list of two percent of top scientists of the world 2023.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The scholar of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam has been selected as a top scientist in the list of two percent of top scientists of the world 2023.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Tuesday that Elsevier and Stanford University USA had issued the list of the world's top 2 percent scientists-2023 with an excellent performance from different universities of the world.

Dr. Liaqat Ali, Assistant Professor of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, a constituted college of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam has been selected ranked in this list as one of the top scientists of the world, the spokesman informed and added, Dr.

Liaquat is known for his distinguished research in the field of applied mathematics and has been selected as one of the top scientists on the basis of his several research parameters and articles which published in high-standard and impact-factor journals of the world.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, has congratulated Dr. Liaquat Ali on his achievement and said that the faculty of the university is comprised of highly qualified scholars and graduates from international universities. Besides Dr. Liaquat Ali , he said that many teachers of the varsity have been engaged in research activities to achieve this type of success.

