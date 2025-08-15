Open Menu

SAU Seeks Assistance From NGOs, Alumni To Finance Education Of Deserving Students

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has decided to expand scholarship and financial assistance opportunities to deserving and meritorious students in addition to strengthening ties with alumni and philanthropic organizations.

The decision was taken here on Friday during the 4th meeting of the SAU's Endowment Fund, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal while all the deans, directors, the registrar and the president of SAFWCO were in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Siyal said SAU primarily catered to students from middle-income families, producing a skilled agricultural workforce while contributing to positive socio-economic change in underprivileged communities. 

He pointed out that financial constraints should not hinder the higher education of talented students, and called on benefactors and alumni to actively contribute to the Endowment Fund.SAFWCO's President Suleman G Abro assured that his organization would support the university in addressing the financial challenges of SAU students.

He apprised that the organization was in collaboration with various institutions to assist disadvantaged communities. 

Former dean and funding representative Dr Qazi Suleman Memon said efforts were underway to create more scholarship opportunities for capable and deserving students.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed the meeting that the Financial Assistance Office was already providing scholarships and organizing awareness sessions about available opportunities. 

He announced that a fundraising campaign would soon be launched to ensure greater stakeholder participation in the Endowment Fund.

The meeting was attended by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Prof Dr Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi and other officials.

