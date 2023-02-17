UrduPoint.com

SAU Sets Up Relief Camp For Quake Victims Of Turkiye, Syria

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

SAU sets up relief camp for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Friday inaugurated the camp which was set up by the varsity students to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

According to the university spokesman, the relief camp has been set up in front of Dr AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall where the vice chancellor, teachers and students deposit cash as donations.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Marri said that as Muslims, it was the responsibility of all to help the affected peoples of both the countries.

He said that during the recent floods in Pakistan, and especially in Sindh, the Government and the people of Turkiye showed generosity and helped the flood affected people, and "now it is the time that we reciprocate their goodwill gesture.

" Dr Marri said that Turkiye worked closely with the Sindh Agriculture University to revive the agricultural sector and distributed free wheat seeds to flood-affected farmers. "We are working with Turkiye on various technology exchange projects in agriculture and other fields", he said.

He said that directives were issued to teachers and officers of BPS-18 and above to donate one-day salary voluntarily.

A large number of people, including faculty and students were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Earthquake Technology Syria Exchange Flood Agriculture Tando Jam Muslim All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

32 minutes ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

47 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head offic ..

Two terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

1 hour ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’ ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Al Mes’hab Park

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.