SAU sets up relief camp for quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri Friday inaugurated the camp which was set up by the varsity students to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

According to the university spokesman, the relief camp has been set up in front of Dr AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall where the vice chancellor, teachers and students deposit cash as donations.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Fateh Marri said that as Muslims, it was the responsibility of all to help the affected peoples of both the countries.

He said that during the recent floods in Pakistan, and especially in Sindh, the Government and the people of Turkiye showed generosity and helped the flood affected people, and "now it is the time that we reciprocate their goodwill gesture.

" Dr Marri said that Turkiye worked closely with the Sindh Agriculture University to revive the agricultural sector and distributed free wheat seeds to flood-affected farmers. "We are working with Turkiye on various technology exchange projects in agriculture and other fields", he said.

He said that directives were issued to teachers and officers of BPS-18 and above to donate one-day salary voluntarily.

A large number of people, including faculty and students were present on the occasion.