SAU Shines At IEEE ICETAS 2024, Leading Pakistan’s Digital Agriculture Innovation At Global Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri, proudly represented Pakistan at the 9th IEEE International Conference on Engineering, Technology, and Applied Sciences (ICETAS) held in Bahrain’s Intercontinental Regency.

The conference featured 611 research papers from 47 countries, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the internet of Things (IoT), and their applications in engineering and agriculture.

The ICETAS 2024 conference not only highlighted Bahrain’s role in fostering international collaboration but also showcased the growing importance of digital solutions in transforming Pakistan’s agricultural sector. The event reinforced the crucial role of academic institutions in Pakistan in tackling the pressing challenges of food security and sustainability. Through such international collaborations, Pakistan’s universities are poised to make meaningful contributions to global agricultural innovations and sustainable practices.

Dr. Fateh Marri delivered a keynote address highlighting the “Status and Potential of Digital Agriculture in Pakistan,” emphasizing the significant role digital technologies play in enhancing agricultural practices, securing food sources, and improving livestock management. His speech underscored how such innovations can transform Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, positioning the country as a key player in the global digital agriculture movement.

During the event, Dr. Fateh Marri engaged in productive meetings with key officials, including Prof. Dr. Hasan Almulla, President of the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB), and the Vice President of Gulf University Bahrain. Discussions focused on fostering bilateral cooperation in precision agriculture, food security, and livestock management.

Both institutions agreed to draft Memorandam of Understanding (MoUs) that will be presented for approval to Bahrain’s Higher education Commission and Ministry, opening new avenues for collaborative research.

The conference also showcased participation from leading scholars and experts from Greece, Malaysia, New Zealand, the UAE, Bahrain, and Pakistan, who presented cutting-edge research on the integration of AI and machine learning in addressing global challenges in agriculture, engineering, and sustainable development.

Notable speakers included Prof. Dr. Asadullah Shah (Chair, ETSSM), Prof. Dr. Haitham, Prof. Dr. Hisham Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Sheroz Khan, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar (Secretary, ICETAS), Prof. Dr. Noor Zaman Jinjhi, Prof. Dr. Sayyan Kumar Ray from Taylor University Malaysia, Dr. Atique Ahmed Behan from Oman and Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed Chatta from New Zealand. Their discussions centered on how AI and machine learning can solve global issues in agriculture and sustainable development.

