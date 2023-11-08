SAU signs agreement with HEC for implementation of different components of National Innovation Award

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad for awareness and implementation of different components of National Innovation Award

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) of the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad for awareness and implementation of different components of National Innovation Award.

According to the spokesperson of SAU, an agreement was signed between Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director of the Business Incubation Center (BIC) of Sindh Agriculture University, and Dr. Abdullah Soomro, Project Director of Prime Minister National Innovation Award Program, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, at BIC, on Wednesday.

The MoU aimed to support the implementation and success of new ideas and projects by graduates in the University,

Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director of the BIC said that this agreement will provide technical and financial support to the successful ideas and projects of the graduates of Sindh Agriculture University, through the National Innovation Award, and they will prove themselves as a successful entrepreneur in practical life.

Dr. Abdullah Soomro, Project Director of the National Innovation Award Program, said that the purpose of the agreement was to give the benefit of the project to university graduates and to transfer detailed knowledge about its components.

He said that the universities are joining us as technical and financial support partners to make this project a success for the youth of the country.

Ms. Shizzah Ejaz and Ms. Saira, Deputy directors of HEC, and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, from the BIC team, were also present at the event.

