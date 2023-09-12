Open Menu

SAU Starts Academic Block In Tando Jam City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Agriculture University academic block has been functional in Tando Jam City with the BS in Computer Science and Software Engineering in the morning shift and master classes in Rural Development in the evening.

According to a university spokesman, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri who inaugurated the new academic block on Tuesday said that information technology has an important role in the formation and development of today's modern society.

He said that we can organize all our activities and all aspects of social, academic, development, and industrial life with the implementation of IT, and the role of IT is also important in agriculture, industry, marketing, and for future development, he added.

The Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo said that any sector in the world would be non-standard, impractical, and incomplete without IT.

The SAU graduates are doing market-oriented courses and experiences according to modern global needs. MS Rural Sociology classes will also be started in the evening shift in this academic block, he added.

The Director of Information Technology Center Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur said that in this new academic block, students will have access to modern facilities and an environment equipped with infrastructure. The BS Computer Science and BS Software Engineering classes will be started under foreign-qualified faculty, he informed.

Among others, Dean Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushik, Dr. Javed Sheikh and Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani were also present on this occasion.

